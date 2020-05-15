Phase one on easing Covid-19 restrictions can proceed from Monday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that phase one on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions can commence from Monday.

Speaking at Government Buildings he said the guidance for Phase One is to stay at home except for the following five reasons:

To go to work if your workplace is open and you can’t work from home;

To shop for items you need;

To exercise within 5 kilometres;

For medical reasons or to care for others;

To meet friends or family within 5 kilometres, in groups of no more than four.

The four basic hygiene measures remain the same, which is to wash hands regularly; to maintain two-metre physical distance when possible; to sneeze or cough into your elbow or tissue; and to stay home and isolate if you feel unwell, Mr Varadkar said.

An additional hygiene measure that has been advised is to use face coverings when using busy public transport or in an enclosed indoor public area, such as retail.

In relation to work and business, the Taoiseach said outdoor workers like construction, gardeners, allotments can return to work.

He said the following retailers can open: Hardware stores, builders’ merchants, and stores that provide supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming and agriculture; Garden centres and farmers’ markets; opticians/optometrists/outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances; retailers involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities; office products and services; and Electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

The Taoiseach said he hoped to be able to relax restrictions further when the next phase was reviewed on June 5th. He added that while implementing the first phase was welcome, today was not a cause for celebration and described the Coronavirus as an inferno that was receding but not yet extinguished and we had to stay the course until every burning ember was put out.