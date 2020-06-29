Phase Three of roadmap out of lockdown commences today

Phase Three of the country’s roadmap out of lockdown came into force this morning.

This means many parts of the economy which were closed due to Covid-19 are set to re-open today.

Pubs serving food, cafés and restaurants, hotels, hairdressers and beauty salons, tourist attractions and remaining retail outlets can all resume trading.

A number of hair salons and barbers are already opened today as well as various other cafés but a number of businesses, including a number of local gyms, have put off their re-opening for another few todays.

The two-metre physical distancing rules remains in place for businesses, unless this is not possible, in which case these businesses are allowed implement a one-metre rule in controlled environments, once other risk mitigation requirements have been met.

However, customers will only be able to spend a maximum of one hour and 45 minutes in a pub and they must buy a “substantial” meal worth at least €9.

Hotels can also reopen to guests, as can hostels, caravan parks and holiday parks, but strict guidelines have been outlined by Fáilte Ireland around how they should operate.

Hairdressers and barbers can also begin cutting hair again, after their reopening date was brought forward, while other beauty-related services such as nail salons, spas, make-up application services and tanning can also restart.

Indoor gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres, as well as yoga, pilates and dance studios can all welcome clients back, while well-being services such as chiropractors, massage therapists and homoeopaths can also begin offering services once more.

All remaining retail outlets, such as bookmakers for example, as well as other services and commercial activities, can also resume.

On the culture and tourism front, museums, galleries, theatres and concert halls, as well as cinemas, music venues, bingo halls and arcades can restart business.

However, nightclubs and discos must remain shut for now.

Those learning to drive can start taking lessons again and driving testing is also to resume.

Despite the loosening of restrictions, Government Return to Work Safely Protocols remain in place and anyone who can work from home should continue to do so wherever possible.

Masses, services and gatherings for worship can recommence from today, but the maximum number of 50 attending indoor gatherings will remain in place.

Protocols are being examined to permit removing the cap of 50 in larger places of worship, if wider health advice is followed.