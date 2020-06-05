Photo of three friends from Dundalk at Black Lives Matter protest goes viral

A photo of three friends from Dundalk protesting at the Black Lives Matter protest in Dundalk on Tuesday has gone viral around the club.

The image, taken by Fra Lucchessi, shows Kiitan Amao and Moyo Badun with their friend Sean Hill at the Market Square. Hill is holding a sign which reads: “I’m not black but I see U. I’m not black but I hear. I’m not black but I will Fight 4 u.”

Amao, 18, shared the picture alongside a throwback that was taken at a birthday party in 2006. The side-by-side shots have since been liked more than a million times on Twitter and been discussed on shows throughout American including E! News and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on NBC.

The trio, who grew up playing soccer together, consider each other family.

“Sean’s parents and Moyo’s parents took me in like their own and was always in my corner,” Amao told TODAY Parents on NBC.

“They did this because their sons and I created such a rare bond.”

Amao recalled how Hill “never looked the other way” when he and Badun experienced discrimination at school and on the soccer field.

“Sean would always speak up on it,” Amao revealed.

Hill said he could never be silent.

“It hurts me in a way I can’t describe,” he told TODAY Parents.

Though Amao never expected his tweet to garner so much attention, he is glad that it did.

“It shows the power of brotherhood … and how any race and any colour can unite as one,” he said.

Badun added: “We’ve been through everything together and that will never stop. We will be brothers for life.”