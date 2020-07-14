Plan to close sections of M1 motorway for works over 12 week period from August 4th

Louth County Council has served notice of its intention to close sections of the M1 motorway from Junction 10 (Drogheda North, Navan N51) to Junction 18 (Dundalk, Ballymascanlon N52) and vice versa at night time on various dates over a 12 week period from August 4th to October 24th.

The closures are to facilitate Celtic Roads Group to carry out pavement works.

The closures and diversion route will be as follows:

Northbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 10 to 18 – within the period 4th August 2020 – 24th October 2020: Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads – R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52). Diversions will be in place, at night time only, between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.30am. Southbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 18 to Junction 10 and to county boundary, Dublin Road, Drogheda – within the period 4th August 2020 – 24th October 2020: Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads – R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52). Diversions will be in place, at night time only, between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The total duration of the roadworks is expected to be 12 weeks, during which time the motorway mainline, interchange slip roads, roundabouts and side roads may be closed. It is the intention of Celtic Roads Group (CRG) to minimise the number of and duration of road closures within the above period.

Contingency has been included in the 12 week period to allow for disruption to works due to weather conditions etc and every effort will be made to complete the works in less than 12 weeks.

The closures will affect both carriageways at different periods and only one carriageway will be closed at any given time. Road closures will generally be between two junctions only.

For up to date information, notifications will be published on AA Roadwatch on LMFM Radio.

Any person who wishes to object to the closures should lodge an objection in writing (envelope clearly marked ‘Road Closure Objection’) to William Walsh, Senior Executive Officer, Operations Section, Louth County Council, County Hall, Dundalk, Co Louth, A91 KFW6, not later than 12 noon on Tuesday 21st July.