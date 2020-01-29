Plan to close The Laurels to traffic for resurfacing works for a week next month

Louth County Council has served notice of its intention to close The Laurels Road (LT20011) from its junction with Church Street (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT20016) for just shy of a week next month.

The road closure is planned from 9am on Tuesday February 18th to 6pm on Monday February 24th to facilitate road resurfacing works at the junction of The Laurels and Church Street. Local access will be provided for the duration of the works.

Diversions will be as follows:

South : Southbound traffic approaching The Laurels (LT20011) from Church Street (R132) will be diverted south along Church Street, Clanbrassil Street (R132), Crowe Street (R132), Francis Street (R132), Park Street (R132) and along Magnet Road (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT20016).

North: Northbound traffic approaching The Laurels from The Long Walk (LT20016) will be diverted west along The Long Walk to its junction with MacSwiney Street (LT20016). Then north along MacSwiney Street and Legion Avenue (LT20015) to its junction with the Castletown Road (R934), east along the Castletown Road to its junction with Bridge Street (R132), north along Bridge Street and south along Linenhall Street (R132), Church Street.

Any person who wishes to object to the road closure should lodge an objection in writing to Eugene McManus, Administrative Officer, Transportation, County Hall, Millennium Centre, Dundalk, not later than 4pm on Friday January 31st.