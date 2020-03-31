Planning a funeral in exceptional times

With the current social distancing guidelines, it is a difficult time for anyone who has to bury a loved one or someone close to them.

No more than 10 people are now allowed to attend funerals, which must be held in private. Even handy resources like RIP.ie do not give details of wakes, funerals or burials anymore in order to avoid people attending.

For people who are grieving or who are concerned about the new procedures in place, Gerard Quinn of Quinn’s Funeral Home in Dundalk has put together a few words for Talk of the Town on planning a funeral in these exceptional times.

He said: “The Irish funeral is an important part of our culture. The way we approach death – the community support and public ceremonies have proved to be hugely beneficial in how we come to terms with the loss of someone we love.

“The current restrictions are curtailing the traditional wake and ceremonies, with many families seeking alternative methods to celebrate the life of someone who was central to their lives.

“The Irish Hospice Foundation have produced three useful leaflets and a video dealing with funerals and grieving in these unprecedented times. Quinn’s Funeral Homes have had a long association with the IHF, contributing to their DVD productions and best practice consultations. They have made the three leaflets and video available on their Facebook page and on their website www.funeral.ie. These should prove beneficial to families uncertain how the lives of those close to them who have passed away can be meaningfully celebrated in these challenging times.”