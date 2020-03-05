Planning for four new homes in Blackrock overturned by An Bord Pleanála

Plans for four new homes on Kearney’s Lane in Blackrock have been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

Last August Briege Tuite was granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for the new houses on the lane, which is located just off Main Street at the Home Bakery.

Ms Tuite had planned to demolish a single storey house and garage on the site and in its place planned to construct four 3 bed 3 storey terraced houses, inclusive of all associated dormers, roof lights, drainage and store bins.

There would also have been a provision for four vehicular and pedestrian access gates from Kearney’s Lane and parking for four cars and four bicycle spaces.

An appeal was subsequently lodged by Caroline McDonald and others against the plans with An Bord Pleanála opting to overturn the decision of the local authority to give it the go ahead.

In reaching their decision, An Bord Pleanála said: “Having regard to the size, width, height and massing of the proposed development, and the orientation of the four three-storey houses on the northern boundary of a constrained urban site in immediate proximity to existing residential dwellings, it is considered that the proposed development would have an unacceptable overbearing impact on existing dwellings and would constitute overdevelopment of a restricted site.

“Furthermore, it is considered that the proposed development, which introduces multiple new accesses onto an existing laneway, and where the house windows utilise obscured glass or timber baffle screens in order to mitigate the potential for overlooking of adjacent dwellings, would adversely affect the existing and proposed users of the laneway and would provide a substandard level of residential amenity for future residents. The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the residential amenities of the area and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”