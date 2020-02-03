Planning secured to convert town centre retail unit into offices

The go ahead has been given to convert an existing retail unit at the Market Square into offices.

William Baldwin has been given the go ahead to convert the former Wallace’s Seed Shop premises into offices following a planning application made to Louth County Council in December.

The former Wallace’s Seed Shop was demolished in 2017 with a new two storey unit measuring 1,485sq ft built in its place with a bespoke architectural design finish with unique feature full height glazing incorporating architectural metal finishes. It has been idle ever since despite the go ahead being secured for it to become a restaurant in 2018.