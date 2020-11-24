Plans drawn up for extension at the Greengates

Plans have been drawn up for an extension to the premises at the Greengates to include apartments and four new retail units.

Brendan Sharkey is seeking planning permission from Louth County Council for the change of use of an existing storey and a half dwelling to restaurant/retail use with ancillary staff and storage areas to first floor.

He is also seeking alterations to the existing retail unit to include for a first floor extension incorporating two apartments (one 1 bed and one 2 bed) and various elevational changes including signage.

He is also proposing a construction of a separate commercial building comprising of four local shop (retail) units to the ground floor, car and cycle parking, bin storage and all associated site development works.