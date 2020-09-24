Plans drawn up for extension to St Oliver Plunkett NS in Blackrock

Plans have been drawn up for an extension to St Oliver Plunkett National School in Blackrock which would provide three new classrooms.

The Sandy Lane school’s board has lodged a planning application with Louth County Council for a standalone, single storey extension with mono-pitched roof to comprise three new classrooms and ancillary rooms, a single storey covered canopy connected to the existing school and associated site works.

A decision on the matter will be made by November 11th.