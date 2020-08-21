Plans drawn up for medical/health service facility at The Fairways

Plans have been drawn up to convert two units at The Fairways Centre on the Dublin Road into a medical/health service facility.

Wonderglade Unlimited Company have made a planning application to Louth County Council in recent days seeking permission to change the use of and conversion retail units 5 & 6 to a single unit for provision of medical/health services.

The proposed development will also include internal alterations and all associated site development works.

A decision on the matter is due by October 12th.