Plans drawn up for new industrial and office building at Dundalk Retail Park

Plans have been drawn up for the erection of a new two storey light industrial and office building on lands east and adjacent to Dundalk Retail Park.

Sierramill Ltd have submitted a planning application for the new 2,250sqm building and associated site development works to Louth County Council in recent days.

The planned works are in conjunction with an application given the go ahead last August for 13 new mixed use business units at the same location.

A decision on the matter will be made by April 5th.