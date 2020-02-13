Plans drawn up for three new units at Coes Road Industrial Estate
Plans have been drawn up for three new commercial units at the Coes Road Industrial Estate.
Michelle McNally has submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking full permission for three two storey mixed use commercial (office/storage) incubator units at the industrial estate.
She is also seeking the go ahead for new boundary treatments and all associated site development works.
A decision on the matter is due by April 2nd.