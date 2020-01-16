Plans for 92 new homes on Red Barns Road appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for 92 new homes on the Red Barns Road are on hold following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Last month Wonderglade Unlimited Company were granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to build 91 new homes and refurbish the existing Rose Cottage on a site north of the Springfield Manor development, east of Willowdale and south of Hazel Close.

This decision has now been appealed by local residents Brian and Anne Crombie.

The plans had been initially for 81 homes and the refurbishment of Rose Cottage but this was upgraded following a request for further information in November.

As part of the application, vehicular access and a dedicated pedestrian access will also be provided off the Red Barns Road.

The application also provides for car and bicycle parking, landscaping, open space and boundary treatments including alterations to site levels (the site will be raised to accommodate the proposed development), retaining walls and public lighting and all associated site development works.

The case is due to be decided upon by May 11th.