Plans for communication mast at local GAA pitch submitted for a third time

Plans to install a telecommunications mast at a local GAA pitch have been submitted to Louth County Council for a third time.

Shared Access Limited have lodged a renewed planning application with the local authority seeking to install the mobile phone antenna at the Dundalk Young Irelands pitch at Rockfield Court, off Hoey’s Lane.

Their initial application, submitted in September, was deemed to be incomplete, as was a further one in November.

They are seeking permission to remove an existing 19.3m tall floodlight and replace it with a 27m monopole which would support telecommunications antennae for use by Eir and other operators, which with the installation of dishes, remote radio units and ground based equipment cabinets will provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile electronic communication services.

The existing flood light lamps would be reattached to the replacement structure at 19.3m.

A decision will now be made by February 27th.

Local residents have raised concern about the mast and are expected to lodge objections to its installation.