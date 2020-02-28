Plans for four new apartments on Avenue Road

Plans have been drawn up for four new apartments on the Avenue Road in Dundalk.

McParland Bros Builders Ltd have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission for a new two storey building containing four apartments.

It would comprise of two 2 bed apartments and two 1 bed apartments, as well as car parking, landscaping and associated site development works.

A decision on the matter is due by April 21st. A previous application was deemed to be incomplete.