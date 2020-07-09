Plans for four new houses on the Castle Road overturned by An Bord Pleanála

Plans for four new houses on the Castle Road in Dundalk have been overturned by An Bord Pleanála.

Michael O’Neill had originally sought planning permission in May 2019 for five new 4 bed houses but this was subsequently revised to four two storey three bed dwellings following the submission of further information last December.

Conditional planning permission for the new houses was granted by Louth County Council in January.

However, an appeal against the plans was subsequently lodged to An Bord Pleanála by John and Linda Murphy.

An Bord Pleanála have now decided to refuse the application.

In reaching their decision the board said: “Having regard to the pastiche design and layout of the proposed development within the Saint Mary’s Architectural Conservation Area (ACA Number 1), it is considered that the proposed development would represent inadequate design quality in close proximity to a protected structure at number 20 Faughart Terrace, Saint Mary’s Road and to other protected structures in the vicinity and would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area

“In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to grant permission, the Board considered the mixture of styles within the Architectural Conservation Area and the visual impact of the proposed design, which the Board considered not to be of adequate quality, and of the layout on the protected structure, and considered that a high standard of contemporary design on the site would be more appropriate for this setting.”