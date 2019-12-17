Plans for seven new assisted living dwellings at Coulter Place
Plans have been drawn up for seven new assisted living dwellings at Coulter Place on the Armagh Road.
Tuath Housing have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission for a new single storey terraced residential development in the estate.
This comprise of one 260sqm 4 bed assisted living unit, five 63sqm 2 bed units, one 79sqm 2 bed accessible unit and associated site development works and services including 11 car parking spaces and 10 bicycle stands.
A decision on the matter will be made by February 14th.