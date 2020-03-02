Plans for telecommunications mast at Dundalk GAA pitch rejected by council

Plans for a telecommunications mast at a local GAA pitch in Dundalk have been refused by Louth County Council.

Shared Access Limited had lodged a planning application with the local authority seeking to install the mobile phone antenna at the Dundalk Young Irelands pitch at Rockfield Court, off Hoey’s Lane in January.

They had been seeking permission to remove an existing 19.3m tall floodlight and replace it with a 27m monopole which would support telecommunications antennae for use by Eir and other operators, which with the installation of dishes, remote radio units and ground based equipment cabinets will provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile electronic communication services.

The existing flood light lamps would have been reattached to the replacement structure at 19.3m.

In reaching their verdict, the local authority said: “The proposed development is located on lands zoned ‘Recreation, Amenity and Open Space’ within the Dundalk & Environs Development Plan 2009 – 2015 where it is an objective ‘To provide for the provision of public parks, open spaces, amenity and recreational facilities.’

“The Planning Authority considers the proposed development to be a non permitted use which has not taken due account of the zoning objective of the lands in question. Accordingly, to allow permission would materially contravene the aforementioned policy provisions of Dundalk & Environs Plan 2009-2015 and thereby contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Local resident Brendan Gill had objected to the application citing concerns over Electric Magnetic Frequeuncy Radiation which he feels can cause cancer, triples the risk of miscarriages and damages male reproductive health.