Plans for two new media screens on the Ramparts rejected once again

Plans for two new media screens on the Ramparts Road in Dundalk would appear to be dead in the water after An Bord Pleanála upheld Louth County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the development.

The local authority rejected Arabtec Limited’s application for the provision of two media screen signs on the south/west and north/east gable elevations of The Rampart Court in August but the company subsequently appealed this.

Planning permission has also now been refused by An Bord Pleanála, who said they would be visually obtrusive.

In making their decision, the board said: “The proposed two number media screen signs, by reason of their size, type and position on the gables of a prominent building located on a key thoroughfare within Dundalk, would be visually obtrusive, would represent discordant features on this residential building and would be out of character with, and visually diminish, the streetscape, would seriously injure the amenities of the area and would be contrary to the provisions of the Dundalk and Environs Development Plan 2009 to 2015, as varied and extended. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”