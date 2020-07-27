Plans for two new stores at Greenore Port

Plans have been drawn up to demolish part of the old railway wall and an ESB substation to build two new stores at Greenore Port.

Greenore Port Unlimited have lodged a planning application with Louth County Council seeking planning permission for the proposed works.

They are hoping to demolish the remnant former railway wall, 59.7m in length with a height ranging from 2.6m to 7.1m and concrete tower (3.9m x 4.5m) and 11.8m in height, as well as a wall (43.5m x 4m) located inside the southern boundary of the application area. They are also seeking to demolish an existing ESB substation and associated switch room.

In its place they are proposing to construct a new store comprising: 1,812sqm gross floor area, max. height 15.25m; two roller shutter doors (each 7.5m x 7.2m) and a pedestrian access door (1m x 2.2m) on the north west elevation and another (1m x 2.2m) on the south east elevation.

A second store is also planned with 1,184sqm gross floor area which would have a maximum height of 15.25m. It would include two roller shutter doors (7.5m x 7.2m and 7.5m x 7.19m) and two pedestrian access doors (1m x 2.2m) on the northwest elevation and another (1m x 2.2m) on the south east elevation.

The application also seeks permission for the construction of an ESB substation with a floor area of 6.24sqm in height and associated switch room with floor area of 12.25m2 and 2.5m in height and all ancillary site works including drainage and landscaping treatment to the southern boundary wall.

A decision on the matter is due by September 16th.