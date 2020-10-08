Plans given the go ahead to convert Bridge Street pub to residential premises

Plans have been given the go ahead to convert a former public house on Bridge Street into apartments with a townhouse to the rear.

Intuito Concepts Ltd have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for the change of use of 81 Bridge Street from a former pub and ancillary storage to residential use.

The planned change would see the address being converted into apartments, including one 1 bed apartment and one 2 bed apartment.

This will involved associated works to the façade and rear elevation all at ground level (gross 203sqm).

There would also be the demolition of a single storey area to the rear (gross 23sqm). In its place there would be a two storey 2-bed Townhouse (gross 122sqm) and parking to the rear yard, accessed via the existing vehicular access from Castletown road. There would also be a new boundary treatment to the rear, as well as site drainage and all associated works.