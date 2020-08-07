Plans submitted for new seven storey apartment building at the Ramparts

Plans have been drawn up for a new seven storey residential building comprising of 16 apartments on Ramparts Lane in Dundalk.

Fane Enterprises Ltd have lodged a planning application for the proposed development to Louth County Council in recent days.

They are seeking to build a proposed seven storey residential building comprising of 16 two bedroom apartments which would be serviced by a stair and lift core.

The ground floor level would include the provision for vehicular access to 11 secure parking spaces with pedestrian access provided to a communal store, bin store and bicycle store.

The accommodation at first, second, third and fourth floor level would consist of three 2 bed apartments on each level with the fifth and sixth floor levels consisting of two 2 bedroom apartments on each level.

The application includes the provision of plant equipment at fifth floor roof level and development works and associated site works to facilitate site drainage and foul networks for the connection to existing foul, storm and public water networks.

A decision on the matter is due by September 28th.