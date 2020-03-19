Plans submitted for new solar farm at Kilcurly

A planning application for a new solar farm on a site on the outskirts of Dundalk has now been submitted.

Talk of the Town first revealed in January that Harmony Solar Louth Limited had planned the new development for a 62.8 hectare site at Kilcurly.

The solar farm will have the potential to power up to 11,000 homes should it proceed.

The solar panels will be mounted on long racks to form arrays. The arrays will be laid out in rows running east to west across the site, facing to the south. Each array will reach a height of around three metres, with a maximum height of 3.2 metres.

The arrays will be fixed into the ground on metal poles and therefore will not affect the grassland around and beneath the panels. It is anticipated that agricultural activity such as sheep grazing could continue during the operational phase of the solar farm.

They have submitted an application to Louth County Council seeking a 10 year permission for a solar farm on the site consisting of up to 319,500 sqm of solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames; an electrical substation with electrical control building and associated compound with palisade fence; inverter/transformer stations; underground power and communication cables and ducts; boundary security fencing; new internal access tracks and associated drainage infrastructure.

There would also be a new site entrance to the public local road which connects to the R178 road and two vehicle passing areas on lands adjoining the public local road; CCTV cameras and all associated site services and works.

A decision on the matter is due to be made by May 10th.