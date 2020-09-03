Plans to build 80 new independent living units for the elderly on Castle Road

An new residential unit comprising 80 new homes for the elderly is being proposed for the site of the Value Centre Cash and Carry on the Castle Road in Dundalk.

Pension fund operators Independent Trustee Company Ltd have lodged a planning application with Louth County Council in recent days for the proposed new residential development on the 0.6787ha site which is bound to the north by vacant land, to the rear by properties on the Castle Road, to the east by Realt na Mara NS, to the sort by the rear of residences at Mill Street and to the west by the rear of residences at Castle Road.

They have sought permission to demolish the existing cash and carry warehouse and in its place hope to construct a managed, independent living residential development for the elderly.

This would comprise of a part-4 and part-5 storey80 unit residential property made up of 62 one bed and 18 two bed units with private open spaces (terraces, balconies and winter gardens) visible on all elevations. There would also be a landscaped communal roof garden and courtyard, laundry, communal room and kitchen, office/reception, mobility parking charging room and ancillary/operational rooms.

There would also be 51 car parking spaces and 26 cycle parking spaces and two public open spaces.

As part of the works it is proposed to upgrade the multi-modal entrance at the Castle Road.

The cash and carry has been closed since late 2016 when owners BWG Foods moved to a new €5 million facility on the Ard Easmuinn Road.

A decision on the matter will be made by October 22nd.