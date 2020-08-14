Plans to complete partially constructed houses in Jenkinstown

Plans have been drawn up for the completion of eight new houses at Rampark in Jenkinstown.

Beacon Park Developments Ltd have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council to construct eight detached dwelling houses and wastewater treatment systems all of which were partially constructed as part of a planning application which was originally given the go ahead in August 2006.

At the time Stephen O’Connor was given the go ahead to build nine houses but this failed to proceed to completion at the time.

Last year an application was put forward to finish the houses but it was deemed to be incomplete.

A decision on the matter will be made by October 8th.