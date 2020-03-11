Plans to convert commercial unit on Rock Road into a residential property rejected

Plans to convert a commercial unit on the Rock Road in Blackrock into a two bed residential unit has been rejected by Louth County Council.

In January Martin McCreesh lodged an application for retention and permission for the completion of the conversion of commercial unit to a two bed residential unit and associated works but this has now been refused permission by the local authority.

The council refused the application on two counts.

They said that given the restricted nature of the site and the design of the building that the proposed development “would result in a substandard residential unit which would seriously injure the residential amenity of future residents of the proposed development and set an undesirable precedent for other similar substandard residential developments in the area.”

They also determined that the proposed development by reason of its location and design “would lead to direct overlooking of the private amenity space associated with the dwelling house on the adjoining site to the west and, as such, would seriously injure the amenities and depreciate the value of property in the vicinity and be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”