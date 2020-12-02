Plans to convert restaurant above The Century Bar into apartments

Plans have been drawn up to convert the restaurant above The Century Bar into apartments.

Owners Taparken Bars Ltd have submitted a planning application seeking to change the use of the restaurant above the Roden Place pub in two one bedroom apartments with all associated internal alterations.

They are also seeking to refurbish and carry out alterations to the existing second floor apartment.

The application also seeks permission for the repair/restoration of the external envelope including roof coverings, windows and render and the upgrading of the upper floors to fire resistant floor construction.

It is also proposed to carry out repairs of rainwater goods and drainage and associated works on the protected structure.

A decision on the matter is due by January 30th.