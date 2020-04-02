Plans upheld for 67 new homes on the Dublin Road

The go ahead has been given for a new development of 67 homes on the Dublin Road, subject to revised conditions.

Last September Torca Developments Ltd were given the go ahead for the new houses by Louth County Council but in November both the Rockfield and Glenwood Residents’ Associations appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

They have now decided to grant permission for the development subject to 18 conditions.

In making its decision the Bord said: “Having regard to the residential zoning objective for the site, as set out in the Dundalk Development Plan 2009 – 2015 (as extended), the policies and objectives of the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021, the National Planning Framework, 2018 – 2040, the “Guidelines for Planning Authorities on Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas (Cities, Towns and Villages)” issued by the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Local Government in May 2009, the “Sustainable Urban Housing: Design Standards for New Apartments Guidelines for Planning Authorities” issued by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in March 2018 and the “Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets” issued by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in 2019 and to the overall scale, design and layout of the proposed development, it is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out below, the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area or the amenities of property in the vicinity, and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience. The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The bid to build on the 3.97 acre site between the Glenwood housing estate and Niall Clarke Oils filling station and the Teagasc offices on the Dublin Road has been ongoing for over 18 months.

In August 2018 Dublin-based Torca Developments Ltd were granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to build 43 new homes there.

This was subsequently rejected on appeal to An Bord Pleanála in February this year.

In May Torca Developments returned with new plans for 67 dwellings within nine blocks ranging in height from one to four storeys on the 1.56ha site.

This was granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council late last year with the provision that the number of units is reduced by two to 65. There has also been a revision of car parking west of Block 1 and a revised elevation design to the northern bookend of Block 1. The objection put forward to An Bord Pleanála only references 67 units however.

Torca Developments now have permission for development on a site of circa 1.56 hectares, for the construction of 67 number dwelling units (within nine number blocks ranging in height from one to four storeys) comprising of 23 one-bedroom apartments and 13 two-bedroom apartments; 14 two-bedroom duplex units; seven three-bedroom duplex units and one four-bedroom duplex unit; four one-bedroom houses and five three-bedroom houses.

The total residential gross floor area is circa 5522.2 square metres. There will also be new vehicular and pedestrian accesses via the Dublin Road to the south-west and Glenwood to the north, new pedestrian access via Rockfield to the north-east and Glenwood to the north; all associated site development works, services provision, car parking, cycle parking, bin stores, open space, vehicular/pedestrian access, landscaping and boundary treatment works.