Poc Fada rescheduled for Saturday September 5th

The All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals, which had been due to take place in the Cooley Mountains on the August Bank Holiday weekend have now been rescheduled for September.

The annual event on Annaverna will now take place on Saturday September 5th.

This is the 60th anniversary of the event which was first won by Damian Callan and the 25th year of continuous sponsorship by Martin Donnelly and his MD Sports myclubshop.ie group.

A statement from the organisers said: “To ensure the 2020 MD Sports myclubshop.ie All-Ireland Poc Fada final can be held a number of issues have needed to be confirmed and unfortunately some vital changes to protect the health and well being of our players, officials, organisers and supporters have been necessary to implement.

There will be NO Under 16 Poc Fada events of any kind. This means no U16 County, Provincial or All-Ireland Poc Fada’s will be held in 2020. These competitions will return in 2021. There will be NO Senior Poc Fada events at County or Provincial level, but these will return in 2021.

“The National Executive of Poc Fada na hÉireann and MD Sports deeply regret the need for these radical changes to the 2020 Poc Fada’s but player, officials, organisers and supporter health and well-being has been and always will be the only concern in the running of any Poc Fada competition.

“The National Executive of Poc Fada na hÉireann, MD Sports and the local organising committee are currently in the process of inviting the cream of Senior Hurling and Camogie players from all over the Country and will soon be in a position to release the list of players for this year’s events.”