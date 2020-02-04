Police Ombudsman appeals for witnesses to crash north of the border last summer

The Police Ombudsman’s Office in Northern Ireland have launched an appeal for information about a collision between a police car and another vehicle just north of the border, near Newry, which left a young woman with serious injuries last summer.

The collision happened shortly after midnight on May 10th 2019 near the Morgan Fuel depot on the Dublin Road outside Newry. The cars involved were a marked police car and a red BMW.

A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman’s Office said: “We have now received a complaint about the incident, and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened. We understand that there were quite a few people in the area at the time, and that some may have been from Dundalk.”

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who may even have taken some video footage, to contact our witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880.”