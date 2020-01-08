Possibility of frost in the area tonight

There is the possibility of some patches of frost in the area tonight.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next couple of days.

Louth Weather said: “Dry today with some sunshine developing through the morning and afternoon. Cloudy this evening. Moderate SW winds backing SE and easing later. Max 8°C.

“A few patches of frost possible early this evening where skies clear. Rain tonight from about midnight with easterly winds freshening. Minimum temperatures 4°C, so cold enough for some of the rain to turn wintry over the mountains.

“Thursday starts damp, but most of the day will be cloudy with a few sunny spells, but dry. Moderate NW winds. Cooler at 6°C.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.