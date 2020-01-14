Possibility of further coastal flooding today

Louth County Council has advised that there is a further chance of coastal flooding in the county today as a result of a higher than normal spring tide.

The local authority has advised that the high tide is at 1.15pm with the period of greatest risk from 12.15pm to 2.15pm.

The areas likely to be impacted include the Inner Relief Road and Quay Street, the Newry Road and the Racecourse Road in Dundalk, Main Street in Blackrock and the Blackrock Road at Connolly’s Corner and both Annagassan and Baltray.

A number of areas in Drogheda may also be affected.

Residents and motorists in the possible affected areas are advised to be particularly aware of the threat posed and not to park cars in areas prone to flooding.

Sand bags remain available from Main Street in Blackrock, the machinery yard on the Ardee Road and from the Town Hall in Dundalk.

Picture credit: Niall Carroll Photography