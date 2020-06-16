Possibility of some heavy downpours, hail and thunder this evening

There is the possibility of some heavy downpours, hail and thunder later this evening.

That’s according to Louth Weather in their latest forecast this morning.

While Louth Weather said most of the day will be dry with a mix of sunny spells and cloud, there is the possibility of things turning later.

The local forecaster said: “Later this evening, some more organised showers may move in off The Irish Sea. So some heavy downpours, hail and thunder possible, and with little wind they will be slow moving.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.