Possible disruption to water supply in a number of parts of Dundalk on Thursday

A number of areas of Dundalk may suffer disruption to their water supply this Thursday.

This is due to repair works due to be carried out by Irish Water contractors.

Hydrant repair works are scheduled to take place on the Dublin Road from 9am to 6pm on Thursday which may lead to supply disruptions there and in surrounding areas.

Valve repair works are also scheduled on Thursday between 9am and 6pm which could impact supply at Castletown Cross, Castletown Road, Mill Road and surrounding areas.

Irish Water has apologised for any inconvenience caused.