Possible disruption to water supply in Ard Easmuinn and Avenue Road on Thursday

Homeowners in the Ard Easmuinn and Avenue Road areas of Dundalk may suffer a disruption to their water supply this Thursday.

This is due to essential mains repairs being carried out by Irish Water contractors.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am to 6pm and could impact those in Ard Easmuinn, the Avenue Road and surrounding areas.

Irish Water has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

UPDATE: The Ard Easmuinn works have now been pushed back until Friday.