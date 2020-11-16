Possible disruption to water supply in Dublin Road area for 10 days from Tuesday

Irish Water have advised that due to flushing of the mains, customers in Dublin Road, Mourne View, Muirhevna, Glenwood, Langfield, Mullaharlin Park, Mullaharlin Road, Hoey’s Lane and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water discolouration for short periods from tomorrow.

The works will take place from Tuesday 17th November from 9am until Friday 27th November 2020 at 6pm.

Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.