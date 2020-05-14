Possible disruption to water supply in Haggardstown today

Irish Water has advised there may be possible disruption to service for customers in the Haggardstown area today.

This is due to essential repairs being carried out on the Marlbog Road between the roundabout and Haynestown Cross.

While works are ongoing customers in this location and surrounding areas may be impacted by disruption to their supply.

Works got underway at 10am and are due to finish at 6pm.

While there may be low pressure and outages, people are advised to continue to follow HSE guidance on hand washing during this period.

A statement from the utility said: “Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when repair works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

“Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

“The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.”