Possible disruption to water supply in Tallanstown on Monday

Homeowners and businesses in Tallanstown may suffer disruption to their water supply this Monday.

This is due to mains repair works due to be carried out in the Rathbrist area of the village from 10.30am to 6pm on the day.

Irish Water has advised that those affected may experience low pressure or a water outage for a period and have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Around 600 homes and business in Tallanstown have been under a boil water notice since July 30th last year but Irish Water say they hope to have this cut to around 20 in the coming weeks.