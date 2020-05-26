Possible water disruption in Kilkerley and Knockbridge

A number of areas of Kilkerley and Knockbridge may suffer disruption to their water supply today due to works being carried out by Irish Water.

Essential leak repairs in Kilkerley and in Dunbin in Knockbridge got underway at 10am and are due to continue until 6pm.

Customers in both locations and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages as a result of the works.

Irish Water has apologised for any inconvenience caused.