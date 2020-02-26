Post mortem to be carried out on skeletal remains found in Dundalk

A post mortem is due to be carried out today on skeletal remains found in Dundalk on Monday.

The bones were found at Townparks on the site of the former town dump but according to LMFM News, foul play has been ruled out in relation to the discovery of the remains following the examination of the scene in recent days.

The post mortem will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but it is expected to take some time to confirm the identity of the deceased.