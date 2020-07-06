Pregnant woman breaks both ankles after jumping from burning house

A pregnant woman broke both her ankles after jumping from the upstairs window of the house at Clontygora Court in Dundalk which was set alight in an apparent arson attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The male occupant of the home also had to jump from the second storey of the property and was one of five people hospitalised following the incident. A 4-year-old girl was also taken to safety from the upstairs window while two other adults escaped from the ground floor.

A Garda investigation is continuing into the cause of the fire which is understood to have started as a result of a petrol bomb being thrown at the property at around 3.35am.

The woman whose house was targeted in the attack told of how she desperately tried to rescue her family.

Speaking to LMFM, the woman said: “I ran down the stairs and I saw the fire in the sitting room so I opened the front door to leave the smoke out to go back up and get my granddaughter out cos she’s only four.

“When I got back upstairs you couldn’t see your hand in front of you. So I tried to get my daughter-in-law down the stairs because she’s seven-and-a-half months pregnant.”

She said she got her husband out of the house and returned upstairs to help her daughter-in-law but could not get her out.

“I opened all the windows in the house and they had to jump from the top bedroom window. A seven-and-a-half months pregnant woman had to jump out a window,” she said.

Inside the property

The attack has been condemned by local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The Sinn Féin representative said: “This was an appalling attack on a family home where there were children sleeping. We understand that at least one adult was injured, sustaining broken bones when they had to jump to safety from a first floor window.

“This is the latest in a long line of attacks on this house and we understand that the origin of this may be linked to a drugs debt.

“This property has been the subject of attempted arson attacks in the recent past, which have clearly escalated to the point where five people, including children, were treated in hospital.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station.