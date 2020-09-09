Pregnant woman who jumped from burning home gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

A pregnant woman who was forced to jump from her burning home in Dundalk just a few months ago has given birth to a “miracle” baby.

Savannah Joyce was one of five members of her family hospitalised after a petrol bomb was thrown at their home in Clontygora Court in the early hours of July 5th.

Savannah and husband Barney had to jump from the upstairs window to save their lives but overjoyed gran Winnie told The Irish Sun today that there was some happy ending to their story after the birth of son Barney Jr.

She said: “We call him the miracle baby. We all could have been killed in the petrol bomb — 100 per cent we could have been killed.”

Savannah required an operation on both of her legs and feet after the incident but after a slow labour she finally gave birth to 9lbs 8oz Barney last Friday.

