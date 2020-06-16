Premier League matches to be shown on big screen in Dundalk this weekend
The Premier League returns tomorrow night and to mark the occasion the team behind the Big Drive Inn cinema are set to show some of this weekend’s top matches on a big outdoor screen.
Dundalk Live Premier League will take place at the Lisdoo Bar & Restaurant.
The Covid-19 safe event will see the Tottenham Hotspur v Man Utd game on Friday night and the Everton v Liverpool game on Sunday night shown live on the big screen.
Admission is €15 per car including booking fee and there will be promotions on food and drinks at the Lisdoo. (You must select a designated driver if consuming alcohol on the evening)
Bookings can be made at the links below…
Friday (19.06.20):
The Big Drive Inn – Spurs v Man Utd – Dundalk (8.15PM)
Sunday (21.06.20):
The Big Drive Inn – Everton v Liverpool – Dundalk (7.00PM)