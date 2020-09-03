Premiere of Jinx Lennon’s new video ‘Football Football’ airs tonight on Guerrilla Live

The premiere for Jinx Lennon’s new music video ‘Football Football’ will take place on new music show Guerrilla Live tonight.

Taken from his recent LP ‘Border Schizo FFFOLK songs for the FUC**D’, the mew video was filmed at Oriel Park. It was directed by David Manning and edited by Steve from the Pox Men band.

The video features local musician Sarah Jane of Baby Nits and Neil from Classified Records.

Guerilla Live airs at 10pm at youtube.com/c/guerrillasounds