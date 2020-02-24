Presentations on potential Gaelcholáiste in Dundalk taking place this Wednesday

Three presentations providing an update on the possibility of establishing a Gaelcholáiste in Dundalk will take place in the area this Wednesday.

The organisers, Gaeil Lú and An Foras Pátrúnachta, have asked that as many parents as possible attend the presentations to confirm the level of parental interest in such a facility.

The presentations will take place as follows on Wednesday:

Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan – 2.30pm

Kilsaran National School – 6pm

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk – 7.30pm

A statement from the organisers read: “Following the well-attended Dundalk public meeting in October about the future delivery of Irish medium education in Co Louth, An Foras Pátrúnachta (AFP) has been working with LMETB to provide a solution and obtain Department of Education sanction to open and operate a satellite of Coláiste Ghlór na Mara (Balbriggan) in Dundalk from September 2020.

“AFP intend to open and operate a full immersion school in Dundalk where the full range of all curriculum subjects will be taught through Irish. Their stated objective is to grow the numbers attending the satellite so that it can operate as a standalone school as soon as possible, providing top class education through Irish to the children of Louth, under the patronage and management of An Foras Pátrúnachta.

“Key to the success of this proposal will be the number of new incoming pupils who will study in a full immersion environment.

“As part of this exercise An Foras Pátrúnachta are holding a number of presentations for parents of 5th & 6th class children across Co Louth, as AFP need to present to the Department next month concrete evidence of demand in Louth in order to acquire necessary approvals and sanction. It is important that interested parents come along to register interest as each signature counts.”

It is expected that the presentation will take 15-20 minutes with a question and answer session afterwards. The key speaker will be Caoimhín Ó hEaghra, General Secretary of An Foras Pátrúnachta.

Any parent of 5th or 6th class pupils who have an interest in potentially sending their child or children to secondary school with an Irish medium ethos at its core are urged to come along.