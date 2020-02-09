President’s Cup final called off due to Storm Ciara

The President’s Cup final clash between Dundalk Fc and Shamrock Rovers which had been scheduled for 3pm today has been called off due to Storm Ciara.

A statement from Dundalk FC read: “Following discussions with all parties this morning, the FAI, in conjunction with Dundalk FC, has taken the decision to postpone the game in the interest of safety for players, fans and all involved.

“Discussions on a new date for the fixture will take place in due course.”

The local GAA schedule has also been postponed, including the Louth v Offaly National Football League game.