Prime Time special on Adrian Donohoe murder to air on RTÉ One tonight

A special documentary on the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohue will air on RTÉ One tonight.

The Prime Time special from Barry Cummins will air on RTÉ One at 9.35pm and will also be available on the RTÉ Player afterwards.

The special programme comes just 24 hours after Aaron Brady of New Road, Crossmaglen, was found guilty of the capital murder of the father of two in the line of duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan more than seven years ago.

In a preview, shown below, Pat Bellew who was a volunteer at Lordship Credit Union on the night of the murder January 25th 2013 recounts what he witnessed that night.