Programme announced for this year’s Louth Science Festival

Louth Library Service has announced the full free programme for their third Louth Science Festival, which is taking place online for 2020.

Louth Science Festival celebrates, explores and promotes the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM) and communicates its relevance in our everyday lives and society.

Louth Science Festival will run from 10th to 21st November and will offer an exciting range of opportunities to engage in and showcase Science. The Festival aims to nurture an interest in STEAM subjects, is funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and supported by Louth County Council. The Festival offers FREE creative, innovative and inspiring events for primary schools, secondary schools and the general public.

This year, the events will be online, taking place through ZOOM workshops and Video workshops. The Adult Events for the general public include interesting and current topics, such as “Healthy, Wholesome and Hasty” Virtual Cookery Class with Tara Walker, “The Science of Building Positive Relationships with Your Teenager” with Aoife Lee, “Sleep – What Every Parent Needs To Know” with Lucy Wolfe, “Online Safety and Digital Wellbeing” with CyberSafeIreland. For Families, the very popular “Lego Brickx Virtual Workshop” with the Brickx Club, “Amazing Invertebrates with Dublin Zoo” and “Junior Einstein Virtual Workshop” with Junior Einstein’s Science Club. The full programme is available on https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library/louth-science-festival/

Booking is essential as places are limited for some of these events. In order to book your place, please contact Dundalk Library at 042 9353190 or by email at libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie