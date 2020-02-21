Prometric employees raise €5,225 for North Louth Hospice

Prometric employees in Dundalk recently presented a cheque for €5,225 to North Louth Hospice.

Each year the company, who are based at Finnabair Business Park in Dundalk, choose a charity partner for the year. North Louth Hospice, who provide support for those impacted by cancer, were the latest recipients.

Prometric put on various events throughout the year with the monies raised culminating in a fantastic total of €5,225 which they recently presented to the charity.

Some of the various fundraising events included Valentine candygrams, a quiz night, participating in the Ladies Mini Marathon, “The Great Prometric Bake Off”, a Charity Cycle in the Marshes Shopping Centre, a Christmas Jumper day and various other events. The Prometric team also picked up €200 for coming second in the Dundalk 10K race which was included in the fundraising amount.

​​​​​​​Special mention goes to Eamonn Kelly for his personal contribution. Eamonn ran the New York Marathon last November in a fantastic time of 03:50:29. However even more impressive than his time was the amount of money Eamonn personally raised through donations from colleagues, family and friends. This came to an amazing €1,250 for the chosen charity as well as an additional €1,250 for another charity close to his family’s heart.

Brendan Gallagher, site lead for Prometric in Dundalk commented: “The fundraising efforts of our team have been outstanding. Over the past number of years Prometric employees have raised over €18,000 for local charities. This effort and the monies raised have a real positive impact on our local community and as a company that is something that we are very proud of.”

The Prometric team have now turned their attention to this year’s chosen charity, The Maria Goretti Foundation, with fundraising efforts already underway.